BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM MANCHESTER City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has wysed his brasse not to “go crazy” as they go out to prove that they are still dik dinge against Real Madrid at the Etihad at 10pm on Tuesday.

Coach Pep Guardiola’s manskappe finished in 22nd place and scraped through to the knockout phase for the Round of 16. Real finished in 11th place to book their place against the Citizens for the fourth season in a row. Just last season, it was Real that ended City’s title defence in the quarter-finals, after the English team klapped the Spanish giants in the semi-finals the previous season.

A REAL YSTER: Kylian Mbappe Belgian De Bruyne is wys of the threat posed by Kylian Mbappe and the defending champions, saying: “I have played against Madrid in basically every round from the second to the semifinal in the last 10 years. We know why we play these games - because we didn’t do well enough before. That is it. “We know it’s a big game, the quality is there for both teams. It’s a two-legged tie so you don’t have to go crazy.” Between 1966 and 2018, Madrid lifted the Champions League eight times despite only once winning La Liga in the same season.