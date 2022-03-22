The Stormers smashed Cardiff 40-3 in Sunday’s United Rugby Championship encounter at Cape Town Stadium to climb up to seventh on the log in this competition.

But coach John Dobson is not entirely in die sewende hemel with this result.

Three tries in the first half gave the hosts a 19-3 lead at the break, with Ruhan Nel finishing off a chip and regather from Leolin Zas, before the provider touched down himself after scooping up a loose ball before stretching over in the 33rd minute.

Some great interplay among the backs saw Libbok score the third try, but the hosts then tried a bit too much in the second half, despite touching down via Nama Xaba (who ran onto a Damian Willemse offload in the tackle), Evan Roos (who broke through the middle for a 40m dash) and Rikus Pretorius, who finished off a counterattack that started in their own half.

DETAILED: John Dobson

Coach Dobson, though, believes they should have made more of their opportunities and says: “There was a period at the start of the second half where we butchered so many opportunities. There were four passes from a Stormers hand to a Cardiff hand five yards out.

“Being direct is also about not forcing that last pass. When we have got in behind a team, don’t then make a handling mistake, so that is a frustration of ours.

“The team is desperate to play attractive rugby, they feel the space and the vibe here at Stadium, so they want to make the offload that looks great. But it is costing us some points.”

The Stormers next host second-placed Ulster, with some concern over hooker Scarra Ntubeni who is nursing a groin injury.

WEEKEND’S OTHER URC RESULTS

Sharks 38 Zebre 6, Lions 23 Munster 21, Warriors 30 Edinburgh 17, Bulls 57 Scarlets 12

