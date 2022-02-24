Western Province Blitz will face Paarl Rocks in a Cape derby T20 Challenge semifinal tomorrow.

The other playoff for a place in Sunday’s final will see the Titans cross swords with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins became the last team to book their berth in the last four yesterday when they the Blitz by 65 runs to take a bonus log point in the morning match to reduce the Warriors and North West Dragon’s late game to a dead rubber.

In a must-win game for the Dolphins it was their senior players that came to the fore.

After a disastrous start that saw the Dolphins slip to 13/3 after just 14 balls of the innings, the experienced Khaya Zondo led the recovery with an undefeated 59 off 51 balls.

Zondo received solid support from youngsters Ruan de Swardt (22) and Bryce Parsons (28) initially, but the real impetus was provided by Andile Phehlukwayo who clubbed 25 not out off just 12 balls (2x4, 2x6) to lift the Dolphins to 148/5.

Phehlukwayo's (2/16) assault on two of the leading bowlers in the competition Wayne Parnell and Beuran Hendricks during the death overs would particularly have pleased national convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang who was in attendance at St George's Park.

But Dophins spinners Prenelan Subrayen (2/17) and Bryce Parsons (3/22) were superb to dismiss WP for a paltry 83 all out.

