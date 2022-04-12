Hacjivah Dayimani is hot property at the moment, having shone for the Stormers in their last few United Rugby Championship matches.

First, it was the Hand of Day that prevented Ulster from scoring a last-minute try to beat the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium a few weeks back.

Then, he put in a superb performance against the Bulls last weekend, scoring a delightful try which saw him brush off two defenders in the process.

Making a name for himself in SA rugby, Stormers coach John Dobson says of the 24-year-old: “He was outstanding [against the Bulls].

“We’ve seen how good he is on attack… I don’t remember, Evan [Roos] didn’t play in at least two of those local derbies in January, and Hacjivah [stepped up and showed that he] does a lot of work in terms of physicality. He’s got a powerful story, so I’m pleased [that he’s in good form].

“He was outstanding - the way he is on attack, how he covers ground…”

With the Springboks’ looseforward bus currently vol, Dayimani, like teammate Evan Roos, will most likely have to wait for his turn to be recognised at the highest level.

