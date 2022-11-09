The Black Caps hammered hosts and champions Australia in their tournament opener, had a match washed out and lost a high-quality contest to England before reaching a fifth successive white-ball World Cup semifinal as group winners.

New Zealand, cricket’s quiet achievers, and Pakistan, the game’s most unpredictable side, clash in the opening T20 World Cup semifinal today after making their way to the knockout rounds by starkly contrasting paths.

Pakistan’s journey started with a remarkable loss to India in front of 92 000 fans at Melbourne Cricket Ground which was followed by an equally dramatic upset at the hands of Zimbabwe and a rain-disrupted win over South Africa.

They scraped into the last four by beating Bangladesh but only after a stunning upset of South Africa by the Dutch in the final round of group matches had cleared the path.

South African-born Glenn Phillips has been the star of the show for New Zealand to datem scoring 195 runs at an average of 48.75, while Shadab Khan has taken 10 wickets for Pakistan so far at an average of 11.2.