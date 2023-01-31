Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic says there is still a lot more to come from him, after equalling Rafa Nadal’s Grand Slam record of 22 wins.
The two rivals are now neck-and-neck after Djokovic won a 10th Australian Open title on Sunday.
Nadal, had to watch on the kassie, after being knocked out in the second round after suffering a hip flexor injury.
With the French Open the next major coming up and Nadal, 36, having struggled with injury in recent years, 35-year-old Djokovic says hy het nog lank om te gaan.
Djokovic explains: “I think there’s still a lot of that fire inside of me that is burning for passion for the sport and for competition and I think that’s what allows me to still push myself to the limit…”
He adds: “I really don’t want to stop here.
“I don’t have any intention of stopping here. I feel great about my tennis. I know that when I’m feeling good physically, mentally present, I have a chance to win any slam against anybody. I like my chances going forward.”