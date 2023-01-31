Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic says there is still a lot more to come from him, after equalling Rafa Nadal’s Grand Slam record of 22 wins. The two rivals are now neck-and-neck after Djokovic won a 10th Australian Open title on Sunday.

Nadal, had to watch on the kassie, after being knocked out in the second round after suffering a hip flexor injury. With the French Open the next major coming up and Nadal, 36, having struggled with injury in recent years, 35-year-old Djokovic says hy het nog lank om te gaan. Djokovic explains: “I think there’s still a lot of that fire inside of me that is burning for passion for the sport and for competition and I think that’s what allows me to still push myself to the limit…”

More on this WATCH: Novak Djokovic wins Australian Open to equal Rafael Nadal's 22 grand slam titles