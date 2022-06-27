Defending champion Novak Djokovic is out to equal Wimbledon great Pete Sampras’s seven trophies at the All England Lawn club. With Roger Federer leading the way with eight titles, the 35-year-old Djokovic is also going full out to become only the fourth man to win four consecutive grass court titles after .

Ahead of his first-round clash against South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo today at 2.30pm, Djokovic says: “I would love to be in a position to fight for another trophy. RECORD BID: Serena Williams “Pete Sampras, winning his first Wimbledon, was the first tennis match I ever saw on the TV. So, of course, there's a lot of connection to this tournament. “Pete has won it seven times. Hopefully, yeah, I can do the same this year.”

In the women’s draw, Serena Williams is looking to do the impossible when she starts her tournament on Tuesday. Launching her latest bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam at Wimbledon as she looks to win the tournament from being ranked 1 204 and needing a wildcard from Wimbledon organisers the All England Lawn Tennis Club to compete in the main draw. After a year out, Williams, 40, says: “I didn’t retire. I needed to heal physically, mentally. Yeah, I had no plans, to be honest…