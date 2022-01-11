Novak Djokovic returned to the tennis court yesterday, straight after winning a battle in the court of law in Melbourne, Australia.

Djokovic had Australia and the hele world flipped upside down, after reports surfaced that he was arrested shortly after winning freedom against the Australian government.

Detained at a hotel in Melbourne since last week after failing to provide a medical reason for why he could not be vaccinated and therefore should be allowed to play at next week’s Australian Open, Djokovic, who was originally granted a medical exemption, was ordered to be set free by judge Anthony Kelly yesterday.

But opposing lawyers threatened that immigration minister Alex Hawke still has the krag to cancel the visa again.

MELBOURNE MAYHEM: Djokovic fans clashed with police after reports of arrest

Reports then suggested that Djokovic was arrested shortly after the verdict.

This sent the 34-year-old world No.1s fans into a frenzy, as they clashed with police who then had to use pepper spray to keep them at a distance.

Hours after the rumour first appeared, Djokovic took to Twitter where he posted a pic of himself and his crew on the tennis court.

I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen

I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. 👇 pic.twitter.com/iJVbMfQ037 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 10, 2022

He captioned it: “I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen.

“I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans.”

He added: “For now I cannot say more but THANK YOU all for standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong.”

While in the clear for now, Hawke is still considering whether to cancel Djokovic's visa.

A spokesman says: “It remains within immigration minister Hawke's discretion to consider cancelling Mr Djokovic’s visa under his personal power of cancellation within section 133C(3) of the Migration Act.

“The minister is currently considering the matter and the process remains ongoing.”

[email protected]