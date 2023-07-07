Grand Slam record holder Noval Djokovic is looking forward to facing his krank – Stan Wawrinka – as they renew their rivalry in today’s third-round clash at Wimbledon. Facing the 38-year-old Swiss, who he knows well and has beaten him in two Grand Slam finals (French Open 2015 and US Open 2016), Djokovic reckons he would have had more than his 23 major titles if it wasn’t for Wawrinka.

Ahead of their 27th career meeting, the Serb leads 20 win to six. But he has no hard feelings over those two big losses. Of facing Wawrinka again, he says: “Well, he took away two Grand Slams from me. That’s the role he played [in my career], beating me in two Grand Slam finals. “No, I like Stan a lot. He’s a great person. Really always inspirational what he’s doing at his age. He’s almost 40 years old and he still keeps going strong. That’s something that not many people can do.”