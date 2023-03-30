Club Rugby kicks off in the Western Province on Saturday with Tygerberg hosting Maties in the only fixture of the weekend. Both sides have four friendlies under the belt, so fitness should not be an issue. In addition, a number of players in the Maties lineup have been part of the Varsity Cup squad which gives them a slight edge in this department.

Most visitors find Florida Park an intimidating venue with the passionate and vociferous Tiere fans always making things warm. Tygerberg are known for their open play and are adept at capitalising on any loose ball lying around. They are likely to be ferocious at the breakdown with speedy No.8 Percy Goliath key in this respect.

At flyhalf, they have an exciting talent in Mikyle Vraagom and the experienced Daniel Roberts at inside centre. If these two are allowed the freedom of the park, the Maties defence could be in for a busy time. Tiere have a new coach in Heinrich Martin, who is adamant that while they respect the students, his charges are going to be relentless in the loose.

Maties, however, have prepared well for this game, with coach Wilbur Kraak in his first season at the helm not unaware of the anticipated challenges. His Maroon Machine is unlikely to deviate from their tried and tested formula of subdue and penetrate up front. They have a solid pack who should shade their hosts in the set pieces.

The return of lock Matthew Gray from injury should bolster their lineout options, while the inclusion of Armand Fleidl in the backrow will enhance their ball-winning options. It is behind the scrum that Maties are brimful of talent. Honed in the Varsity Cup, flyhalf Wian van Zyl will call the shots after overcoming injury problems.