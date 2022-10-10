Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer smashed 161 runs for the third wicket to guide India to a seven-wicket win over South Africa in Sunday night’s second ODI in Ranchi. The duo tikked South Africa’s bowlers dik to claim a victory that sets up a series decider in New Delhi on Tuesday, with the Proteas having won the first match last Thursday by nine runs.

Judging by last night’s performance, though, the Proteas have to improve in all departments after only getting 278/7 in their 50 overs, with the hosts getting the required runs in just 46 overs. With regular captain Temba Bavuma ruled out, stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj decided to bat first. But when Quinton de Kock (7) played on a Mohammed Siraj (3/38) delivery, before opening partner Janneman Malan (25) was trapped leg before, SA probably regretted their decision at 40/2.

Reeza Hendricks (74 off 76 balls) and Aiden Markram (79 off 89) then put on 129 runs for the third wicket, before the former became Siraj’s second scalp. EXPENSIVE: SA’s Anrich Nortje Heinrich Klaasen (30 off 26) and David Miller (35* off 34) added some quick runs to the Proteas’ grand total before they ran out of balls at 278/7. It was always going to be a tough total to defend, but when Wayne Parnell (1/44) clean bowled India captain Shikhar Dhawan (13) and Kagiso Rabada (1/59) then got the wicket of Shubman Gill (28), SA had some hope with India on 48/2.