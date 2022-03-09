PSL promotion-chasing Cape Town All Stars stole an away point, while Cape Town Spurs’ dip continued this past weekend in the GladAfrica Championship.

All Stars have ticked another box in their quest for promotion with a crucial 1-1 draw away against TS Sporting at Kabokweni Stadium on Saturday

All Stars are now in fifth place, on 34 points and 21 matches played.

With 13 matches left, Igugu leKapa sit just one point behind the teams in second, third and fourth place right now.

They will have a bit of a breather because of the Nedbank Cup this week after an intense three weeks, where they won both of their home matches and drew their two away games.

Platinum City Rovers come to visit them next week for a midweek fixture on Tuesday, before clashing with Uthongathi at Parow Park on Friday.

Spurs' disappointing home form continued this past Sunday, as they drew 1-1 with relegation-threatened Jomo Cosmos at Athlone Stadium.

They can use the cup break to motivate themselves to do a favour for their street neighbours All Stars next week Wednesday, when they go against fourth-placed JDR Stars away in Soshanguve.

They will then travel to Potchefstroom to pay a visit to PC Rovers for a Sunday afternoon fixture.

