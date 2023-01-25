South Africa can forget about playing in the Six Nations, despite their franchises already having made the groot trek to Europe. Six Nations CEO Ben Morel on Tuesday reiterated that they have no plans to add the Springboks to the European international roster.

He tells the Telegraph: “I can understand that dynamic, but the players in the club game in South Africa needed a competition to play in, which has been an issue on their side. “There has obviously been some interest, but we are not engaging in any of those conversations. We are focused on what we think is the right balance for the game, and that is finding competitive fixtures that will bring some pathway to the developing nations as well. “We are having really productive calls and exchanges with the southern hemisphere on that and hopefully we can come to some agreement in the relatively short term and we believe that is in the interest of the game.”

South Africa will continue to play in the annual Rugby Championship against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina until at least 2025, organisers Sanzaar confirmed last year amid speculation the Springboks were looking to join the Six Nations. No thanks: chief Ben Morel Morel adds that there had been no discussions about changes to the Six Nations format or the introduction of promotion and relegation, saying its focus remains on revamping the July and November Test windows. He adds: “There is no conversation about expanding the Six Nations right now, the entire focus is on finding the right solution and improvements to the July and November windows and finding a more competitive narrative for those fixtures.”