Manchester City’s Ruben Dias is preparing for a “final” at Leeds this weekend with every Premier League game now a must-win for the league leaders. City can’t afford any slips if they want to keep Liverpool, who trail them by a single point, at bay with just five games left to play and retain their title as champions of England.

Despite beating Real Madrid 4-3 in their midweek Champions League semifinal first leg, City are rueing a number of missed chances ahead of Tuesday’s trip to the Bernabeu. But Dias says they can’t dwell on that disappointment with the Prem title riding on Saturday’s 4pm trip to Elland Road. The Portuguese says: “It’s one final won and we need to win the second one next week in Madrid. The spirit is positive.