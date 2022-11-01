Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has warned his manne not to get carried away on the back of an eight-match unbeaten run. United are one point outside the Premier League top four, on 23 points, behind fourth-placed Newcastle and three off Tottenham in third, with a game in hand on each of their rivals.

The Red Devils’ upturn in form and results has club legend Gary Neville backing them to beat off Chelsea, two points behind, to finish in the Champions League positions. And Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says he has a “feeling United are coming back, finally United is coming back.” But following a tense finish to Sunday’s league 1-0 win over West Ham, Ten Hag has some mixed feelings about his span.