This year, Destination Cape Racing is changing the course of horse racing by curating an exciting summer season of events and tourist attractions hosted at the newly revamped Hollywoodbets Kenilworth racing venue. Reloaded and ready to boot, you can look forward to a blended experience of sport, culture and lifestyle under one all-inclusive roof, with brand new hospitality facilities and activities open seven days a week.

A fantastic fusion of fixtures, fabulosity, fashion and fun awaits friends and family who can make new memories as the summer sun shines down on one of Cape Town’s most illustrious and historical venues. As part of Destination Cape Racing, there will be nine premiere race day events under the umbrella of the Summer Festival of Racing including the Cape Punters Cup, Hollywoodbets Guineas, L’Ormarins King’s Plate and the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met marked on the social calendar from November 2022 to March 2023. Attendees will be welcomed to the dawn of a new era while paying homage to racing’s heroes, history and heritage.

Here’s the full line-up of events not to be missed this season: ● 19 November 2022: The excitement will get underway with the Cape Punters Cup. This exciting race will be accompanied by a celebration of food and wine as well as live performances by Mathew Mole and Choccy Chox. There will also be cash and plenty of prizes to be won. ● 3 December 2022: The fastest three-year old fillies will be tearing up the track at the World Sports Betting Fillies Guineas. This one’s for the ladies, who will be serenaded by South African Music Award-nominated folk/pop singer, Louise Day. This race will give racegoers the inside scoop on who might be SA’s next female champion.

● 11 December 2022: Cape Merchants race attendees will get to enjoy a sunny summer afternoon at the course. There will be a big focus on fashion, so make sure you wear your best fit. ● 17 December 2022: With the stakes set at R2 million, you won’t want to miss out on the Hollywoodbets Cape Guineas. This is where legends are made! The top three-year-old colts in SA will battle it out for the chance to leave their mark on racing history. This is one of Africa’s most prestigious three-year-old races and should not be missed! ● 7 January 2023: End the holidays on a high note at the L’Ormarins King’s Plate! You might even get to witness history in the making with Jet Dark looking to win his third Plate in a row and cement himself as one of the all-time greats. When the sun sets, racegoers can let loose to some of the hottest DJs during the legendary after party. Remember to stick to the blue and white dress code.

● 14 January 2023: Come watch and bet on the fillies and mares competing for the prize during the Jamaica Handicap. After the runners take their place at the 2000m mark, the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra will treat attendees to a sundowner concert. ● 21 January 2023: The 2022 winner of the Politician Stakes was a colt named Universal who later went on to finish second in the Cape Derby. Can another horse go one better and win both races this year? Come find out! While you’re at it, you can enjoy the sight and sounds of an electric cellist playing from within the confines of an inflatable sphere. ● 28 January 2023: The biggest race of the summer, the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met, will once again bring together fashion, sport and fun. Every year on the last Saturday in January, The Met draws over 50,000 people and 2023 will be no exception. The country’s top horses will be vying for a share of the R2 million purse. Dress up and make your Destination Cape Racing!

● 25 February 2023: Bringing the festival to a close will be the Cape Town Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival. In addition to the high-octane racing of the Cape Derby Day, guests can tuck into delicious seafood and enjoy live jazz. There will also be entertainment for the little ones. Not only will racegoers get to see some of SA’s speediest horses in action during nail-biting races, but also stand a chance to win big. This year, Cape Racing and Hollywoodbets have upped the prize money for all events by a minimum of 35%. Adding to the vibe will be live music from some of the country’s best-loved artists.