The 9pm showdown at the Nou Camp is a chance to avenge last week’s 1-0 Group C defeat in the San Siro, which put the Italian giants in second place with six points, with the Catalans trailing by three.

Barcelona are desperate to beat Inter Milan on Wednesday night and keep their hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 alive.

And defender is Eric Garcia desperate to win and avoid the kanse of being demoted to the Europa League for the second season running.

The former Manchester City star says: “We know what we’re playing for. Playing at home is an advantage for us. The fans will be with us like they have been all season. I hope we have a great night.”

In other group action, leaders Bayern Munich can guarantee their place in the knockouts on Wednesday night with a win over pointless Viktoria Plzen lifting them to 12 points with two games to spare.