The first ever World Cup in the Middle East kicks off on Sunday, when host nation Qatar tackle Ethiopia at 6pm. That match kicks off 32 days of action-packed drama which will see 64 games played at eight different stadiums across the country - incidentally the smallest nation to ever host the tournament.

Qatar, who is also the first host nation to play in their first World Cup on home soil, will open its doors to 32 countries across the world, including five from Africa - Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal - all vying to stand tall with cup in hand at the end of the final in Doha on December 18. Among the favourites to win the prize are defending champions France, who enter the tournament ranked fourth in the world. Tipped for the top: Brazil’s Neymar World No.1 Brazil will be hot favourites alongside third-placed Argentina, while the likes of Belgium (second) England (fifth), Spain (seventh), Netherlands (eighth) and Portugal (ninth) will fancy their chances of winning.

Afcon champs Senegal are the highest-ranked African side in 18th and will look to become the first team from the continent to crowned world champs. But before Qatar and Ecuador start proceedings in the only game on on Sunday, fans can get ready for the big kickoff party at 5pm, with pop groups BTS and the Black Eyed Peas reportedly performing. From Monday, the group-stage action will come thick and fast, with three matches on the day.

So as we kick off a month of vuurwarm world war action, who will be standing tall come December 18? FIRST WEEK’S WORLD CUP FIXTURES Sunday: Qatar v Ecuador (6pm)

Monday: England v Iran (3pm), Senegal v Netherlands (6pm), USA v Wales (9pm) Tuesday: Argentina v Saudi Arabia (12pm), Denmark v Tunisia (3pm), Mexico v Poland (6pm), France v Australia (9pm)