Paul Delport reckons SA Rugby “don’t give a sh!t” about their Women’s Sevens programme after resigning from his position as coach of the team on Wednesday. Delport’s comments come at a time when SA Rugby is pouring resources into the Women’s XV game and no stone was left unturned for the team currently playing in the World Cup in New Zealand.

But according to Delport, it is a different story with Sevens. He says: “It is pretty simple for me. There were 16 teams at the Women’s Sevens Rugby World Cup. There are 13 teams that are full-time professionals. There are three of us who aren’t — South Africa, Madagascar and Colombia, and we finished 14th, 15th and 16th. “I don’t need to explain this and the people at SA Rugby won’t listen. I’m not willing to work for people who don’t care about our women’s sevens programme.”