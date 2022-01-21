Cricket South Africa yesterday announced that Proteas coach Mark Boucher has been charged with “gross misconduct which could lead to his dismissal”.

On the eve of his team’s second ODI match against India at Boland Park today at 10.30am, CSA released a statement saying Boucher could lose his job following “allegations of racism levelled against him by his former Proteas teammate Paul Adams”.

Boucher was fingered by Adams as one of the players who sang “Brown Sh!t in the Ring” to the tune of Boney M’s “Brown Girl in the Ring” aimed at the latter during fines meetings when the two were in the Proteas team in the late 90s.

CSA’s statement adds: “CSA confirms that a charge sheet, containing both the disciplinary charges against Mr Boucher, as well as his rights, was provided to him on 17 January.

FOCUSED: SA spinner Tabraiz Shamsi

“The upcoming inquiry will also consider concerns and allegations that arose following the resignation of former assistant coach, Enoch Nkwe.

“While Mr Boucher is being charged with gross misconduct, which could lead to his dismissal, CSA emphasises it is important that the independent inquiry first needs to test all allegations before any question of sanction can arise.”

Boucher is expected to meet with newly-appointed chairperson of the disciplinary hearing Terry Motau on January 26.

On the field, Boucher’s Proteas beat India by 31 runs in the first ODI on Wednesday and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is confident that they can win the three-match series today.

Shamsi says: “It’s always good to start a series with a win.

“They are one of the strongest teams in the world and it goes to show we are also one of the strongest in the world.

“We would like to make it 2-0.”

The third and final ODI will be played at Newlands on Sunday at 10.30am.

