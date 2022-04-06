Western Province will druk op Juan de Jongh’s nommer in their north-south Currie Cup derby clash against the Blue Bulls at Loftus Versfeld tonight at 8pm.

De Jongh returns after a lengthy spell on the sidelines because of injury and will be tasked with bringing some calm to a young team opposing the likes of Morne Steyn and Bismarck du Plessis at the other end of the field.

Of his inclusion in the midfield, WP coach Jerome Paarwater says: “He [De Jongh] brings that stability [in the backline] and he can help [captain] Nama [Xaba] and [flyhalf] Tim [Swiel] with the youngsters around him, so that’s massive for us. “It couldn’t have come at a better time, we all know what to expect from the Bulls, so we’re really glad to have him back.”

With only one win from six matches midway through the season, Province are in serious danger of missing out on a semifinal berth.

In today’s other Currie Cup action, the Pumas host the Lions at 3.30pm, while Griquas welcome the Sharks at 5.45pm.

Bulls: - 15 James Verity-Amm, 14 David Kriel, 13 Stedman Gans, 12 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 11 Stravino Jacobs, 10 Morne Steyn (captain), 9 Keagan Johannes, 8 Muller Uys, 7 WJ Steenkamp, 6 Jaco Labuschagne, 5 Janko Swanepoel, 4 Rynhardt Ludwig, 3 Robert Hunt, 2 Bismarck du Plessis, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima.

Replacements: 16 Joe van Zyl, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Sebastian Lombard, 19 Raynard Roets, 20 Werner Gouws, 21 Bernard van der Linde, 22 Juan Mostert, 23 Richard Kriel

Western Province: - 15 Tristan Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Juan de Jongh, 12 Cornel Smit, 11 Angelo Davids, 10 Timothy Swiel, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Keke Morabe, 7 Marcel Theunissen, 6 Nama Xaba (captain), 5 Connor Evans, 4 Ben-Jason Dixon, 3 Sazi Sandi, 2 JJ Kotze, 1 Kwenzo Blose.

Replacements: 16 Lukhanyo Vokozela, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 19 Simon Miller, 20 Jarrod Taylor, 21 Bobby Alexander, 22 Kade Wolhuter, 23 Mnombo Zwelendaba

