The Spanish goalkeeper’s contract expired at the end of last month after United had withdrawn an offer to extend his 12-year stay.

But after 545 appearances and club-record 190 clean sheets, he wrote in a Twitter post: “Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me. This club, Old Trafford and our incredible supporters will forever be in my heart.”

Meanwhile, it’s all change at Chelsea where new coach boss Mauricio Pochettino has urged striker Romelu Lukaku to decide his future after spending last season on loan with Inter before their preseason fixtures kick off this week.

The Blues have reportedly slapped a £40m price tag on the Belgian and are looking to bring in Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, who could cost up to £50m.