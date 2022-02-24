Exciting Stormers talent Hacjivh Dayimani is happy to link up with John Dobson’s free-flowing backline from his loose-forward position.

The speedy No.8 has the ball skills and footwork to play alongside the likes of attacking aces Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse and Warrick Gelant.

And the 24-year-old has played at wing and centre during his school days and for former team the Lions at Super Rugby level.

But Dayimani is keen to make an impact in a different part of the pitch as the Stormers look to build on their run of three wins and a draw when they head to Connacht for this weekend’s United Rugby Championship clash.

COMPARISON: Bobby Skinstad

He says: “It’s been a talking point from back in school when I played for Jeppe.

“They shifted me around, from wing to centre, but to be honest for me it comes down to personal preference.

“I prefer playing loose forward because when I break lines and step and run around players at loose forward it is something different.

“But if I do it at wing, I’m just another wing.

“Me going to the backline will also be a disadvantage for me because my aerial skills and other things I haven’t focused on will be important and that is going to put me back in the pecking order.”

Stormers defence coach Norman Laker agreed with Dayimani’s take on his X-factor, comparing the loosie to Cape legend Bobby Skinstad.

He adds: “I completely agree. With the X-factor he brings, it’s like when they tried to move Bob Skinstad to No.12 in the backline.

“He [Skinstad] just had that X-factor. That’s how I feel about Hacjivah.”

