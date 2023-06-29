Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea appears to be on his way out of the club after 12 years with the Red Devils. According to reports, De Gea had agreed to stay on at United for a reduced salary, but now the club have revised that offer to pay the gloveman even less.

That move seems to have forced the 32-year-old’s hand as he is now set to leave Manchester as a free agent on Saturday. 🚨 David De Gea and Manchester United had an agreement to extend his contract with a drastically reduced salary - the player had even already announced the news to his teammates. 🤝



He had SIGNED... But the club didn’t sign off. 🧐



Unfortunately for De Gea, United came back to… pic.twitter.com/Xsoc8KNnhH — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 28, 2023 While De Gea looks set to leave Old Trafford, West Ham captain Declan Rice continues to grab the headlines. This after the Hammers got a reported £105-million bid from Arsenal on Wednesday, which Rice apparently wants the club to accept.

Hogs headlines: Declan Rice.Picture credit: Isabel infantes Meanwhile, Manchester City have pulled out of the race for Rice, not willing to match the Gunners’ offer and will instead look to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga. In other transfer news, 20-year-old Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho looks set for a season-long loan deal to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig. 🚨 West Ham have just communicated to Arsenal that they’re accepting £100m plus £5m add-ons fee for Declan Rice.



The two clubs remain in talks over deal structure & payment terms — as West Ham want £100m to be paid within 18 months.



Final discussions and then… done deal. pic.twitter.com/khKe5EgeFc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2023 Also, Leicester City’s James Maddison reportedly had a medical at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, ahead of a reported £40m move.