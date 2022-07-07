Australia defence coach Matt Taylor says the Wallabies are gevaarlik under head coach Dave Rennie. The New Zealander, who replaced Michael Cheika after the 2019 World Cup, led the Wallabies to their first win over England in nine matches in Perth on Saturday despite playing much of the game with 14 men following Darcy Swain’s red card.

According to Taylor, Rennie gave the squad the stability it needed. PROPS: Matt Taylor He says: “He’s very measured, he doesn’t get too high, he doesn’t get too low. “He takes things as it comes, so I certainly think that the osmosis of him being very calm probably promotes through the group.

