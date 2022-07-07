Australia defence coach Matt Taylor says the Wallabies are gevaarlik under head coach Dave Rennie.
The New Zealander, who replaced Michael Cheika after the 2019 World Cup, led the Wallabies to their first win over England in nine matches in Perth on Saturday despite playing much of the game with 14 men following Darcy Swain’s red card.
According to Taylor, Rennie gave the squad the stability it needed.
He says: “He’s very measured, he doesn’t get too high, he doesn’t get too low.
“He takes things as it comes, so I certainly think that the osmosis of him being very calm probably promotes through the group.
“He’s also very good at the clarity within the team. “The fruit of that over the last couple of years maybe came out at the weekend, where we were able to adapt and adjust and get on with it without too much panic at all.”
Australia won the first test 30-28, with England only putting a touch of respectability to the scoreline through late tries from Henry Arundell and Jack van Poortvliet.
The second Test will be played in Brisbane on Saturday.
