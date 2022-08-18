The club’s record signing headbutted Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen following a running battle at Anfield in their 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez says hy sal nie weer sy kop verloop nie, after getting a straight red card against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The act means the 23-year-old will now miss Monday’s trip to Old Trafford where they’ll face Manchester United.

Jürgen Klopp provided his reaction to Darwin Nunez's red card and our draw with Crystal Palace 🗣 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 15, 2022

Of his manier, Nunez says: “I am aware of the ugly attitude I had. I’m here to learn from my mistakes and it won’t happen again.”

His three-match suspension has given coach Jurgen Klopp a kopseer, with other central striking options Roberto Firmino an injury doubt and Diogo Jota sidelined with a hamstring.