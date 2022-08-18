Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez says hy sal nie weer sy kop verloop nie, after getting a straight red card against Crystal Palace on Monday night.
The club’s record signing headbutted Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen following a running battle at Anfield in their 1-1 draw at Anfield.
The act means the 23-year-old will now miss Monday’s trip to Old Trafford where they’ll face Manchester United.
Jürgen Klopp provided his reaction to Darwin Nunez's red card and our draw with Crystal Palace 🗣— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 15, 2022
Of his manier, Nunez says: “I am aware of the ugly attitude I had. I’m here to learn from my mistakes and it won’t happen again.”
His three-match suspension has given coach Jurgen Klopp a kopseer, with other central striking options Roberto Firmino an injury doubt and Diogo Jota sidelined with a hamstring.
But stats suggest that Klopp could make Mo Salah even more of a threat if he moves him to the middle from his regular position on the right wing for the trip to Old Trafford.
In seven league games Salah as centre forward away from Anfield, he bagged an impressive 11 goals, including a hattrick at Bournemouth in 2018.