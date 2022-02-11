Southampton’s Saints are out to give the Red Devils of Manchester United hell in their 2.30pm Premier League clash tomorrow.

The Saints are on a high after stunning Tottenham 3-2 at home in their midweek fixture and they want to repeat the trick against an out-of-sorts United at Old Trafford.

Ralf Rangnick’s hosts just can’t put a game together at the moment, having been knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties by Championship side Middlesbrough and playing to a 1-1 league draw at bottom club Burnley in midweek.

Captain Harry Maguire is back to making costly defensive mistakes and Cristiano Ronaldo is on his longest goal drought since 2010.

COSTLY ERROR: Harry Maguire

Ronaldo’s five-game scoreless streak comes with United’s race for a top-four finish losing momentum, starting last night in fifth before sixth-placed Arsenal took on Wolves.

Maguire came under fire from former United centreback Rio Ferdinand after his Burnley blunder.

Ferdinand says: “Behind closed doors he will take responsibility for that.

“It’s a performance he’ll like to erase and get into the next game as quick as possible.”

SHOOTING BLANKS: Ronaldo

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, meanwhile, is hoping his manne can take another massive scalp after they came from 1-0 down, then 2-1 to win 3-2 at Spurs, coming on the back of a 1-1 draw with Manchester City last month.

After a 9-0 pak in last season’s fixture, the Austrian says: “The good thing is that we have now solutions and the tools to score even against good organised teams when they are sitting deep.

“This is another step forward I must say.

“We know that we need at least to perform the same on Saturday. They have 24 hours longer to recover than we have. This will be super tough.

“We lost their 9-0 last season, I haven’t forgotten this.”

WEEKEND PREM FIXTURES

Tomorrow

Man United v Southampton (2.30pm), Everton v Leeds (5pm), Brentford v Crystal Palace (5pm), Watford v Brighton (5pm), Norwich v Man City (7.30pm)

Sunday

Newcastle v Aston Villa (4pm),Burnley v Liverpool (4pm), Tottenham v Wolves (4pm), Leicester v West Ham (6.30pm)

