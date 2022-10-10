Stormers ace Damian Willemse could be on his way back to South Africa ahead of this week’s clash against Ospreys, with Clayton Blommetjies replacing him in the squad. Coach John Dobson hinted at this after his team beat Zebre 37-20 in their United Rugby Championship match in Parma on Saturday.

DHL Stormers 37-20 Zebre Parma



⏰ Third straight late bonus

1⃣4⃣ Match winning streak

👟 Flawless placekicking from @sachgome10

🤝 Job done in Parmahttps://t.co/gshBqjTJ8b — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) October 8, 2022 Willemse opted to travel with the team, despite some of his Springbok teammates Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff sitting out the Stormers’ Euro trip. But Dobson says: “We’re gonna have Blomme [Blommetjies] coming back [this] week, and Damian is probably going home.” Willemse is likely to be joined on the flight home by hooker Chad Solomon, who suffered a biceps injury against Parma.

Dobson explains: “It’s very sad about Chad – it looks like serious biceps injury, he was in tears in changing room.” Hooker JJ Kotze could also be on his way to join the team in Wales, as the Stormers – who have won their first three matches of the new season – look for an improved performance this week. Dobson explains: “The way we got off the canvas was heartening – the way we defended. But we could have gotten the bonus points earlier. Zebre, though, were tough and we showed character.