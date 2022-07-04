The Springboks fought back from 18-3 down at half time to beat Wales 32-29 thanks to a last-minute penalty conversion by Damian Willemse at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. It was an outing to forget for the world champion hosts, who can count themselves lucky against a Wales team that had no fewer than four players sin-binned by Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli.

Winger Louis Rees-Zammit scored twice for Wales in the first half, with replacement hooker Dewi Lake dotting down after four Springbok tries (Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx and Cheslin Kolbe all scoring while they also got a penalty try) levelling matters 29-all in the 77th minute. But when Dan Biggar was penalised for a deliberately knock down, Willemse stepped up to slot home the winning kick that sent over 50 000 fans at Loftus over the moon. TENSE: Willemse about to strike winning kick It was, however, a bittersweet moment for fans, as the Boks simply didn’t look like world champions in their first Test of 2022.

When Jasper Wiese knocked on the ball from the first high kick of the match, the trend was set. When Willemse missed another high ball, the Boks got a fortunate offside penalty in the third minute. They then lost the lineout ball, with Wales taking it wide for Reece-Zammit to score his first try (5-0).

SUPER GAME: Bok Jasper Wiese With the Boks on attack in the ninth-minute, Elton Jantjies, who had a nightmare of an outing, kicked the ball straight up in the air to concede possession, with Dan Biggar kicking a drop goal to make it 8-0. A scrum penalty won by Ox Nche in the 16th minute made it 8-3, before Lood de Jager was penalised for tackling a Wales player off the ball (11-3). After Jantjies missed a penalty kick and also kicked a penalty touchfinder dead, Wales won a breakdown penalty from which they went for touch.

"There were a few harsh words at halftime, but we are grown men and we want to make each other proud"

Jantjies then missed the long lineout throw after doing well to get there, leading to Reece-Zammit scooping up to ball to run in his second try (18-3). Things had to change for the Boks in the second half and coach Jacques Nienaber took off Jantjies, with Willemse moving to 10 and Willie le Roux coming in at 15. The Boks then came rolling back, with hooker Bongi Mbonambi scoring off the back of a rolling maul in the 47th minute.

Dit was nie lank nie and Mbonambi's replacement Malcolm Marx did the same (18-15). "They stayed calm and composed and got the job done"

Wales sensed danger and Biggar, who returned after being yellow carded for slowing down the ball at the end of the first half, gave them some breathing space with two penalty kicks (24-15). By then, the Boks were wakker and knew they had to produce the goods. After some good attacking play, centre Damian de Allende kicked the perfect grubber for Kolbe to collect and score (24-22).

Wales, though, were then penalised for their sins, as replacement Alun-Wyn Jones was sent to the naughty corner for a cynical foul.

He was soon joined by Reece-Zammit when the winger was sent to the cooler for slowing down the ball. Wales weren't done collecting yellow cards, when Rhys Care was sent off after collapsing a Bok maul. The penalty try made it 29-24.

But Wales surprised friend and foe by scoring a maul try with 13 men on the park to make it 29-29 with three minutes to go. And with playing time a thing of the past, Biggar was then penalised for a delibterate knockdown, with Willemse slotting home the penalty to get the Boks off to a winning start in 2022. Springboks 32 Wales 29