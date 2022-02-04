Stormers utility back Damian Willemse was dropped to the bench for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship match against the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium at 5.05pm.

After wearing the No.15 jumper in their first two matches of the year, with fellow Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant on the bench, coach John Dobson revealed after last week’s 22-22 draw with the Sharks at Kings Park that the latter would start the reverse fixture in the Mother City.

Dobson, though, could opt to start both playmakers, picking the versatile Willemse at flyhalf or even centre and while he kept his cards close to his chest throughout the week, he resisted that urge and kept changes to his starting XV to a minimum.

In fact, Gelant in for Willemse is one of only two changes to the starting team named yesterday, with tighthead prop Brok Harris coming in for Sazi Sandi to play in his 100th match for the franchise being the other.

STARTING ROLE: Warrick Gelant

While the front-row change is understandable after a tough outing for Sandi last week, Dobson reveals the change in the backline was pre-planned.

Refuting suggestions that his hand was forced because of European interest in Gelant’s signature - with his contract expiring in June - Dobson says: “Warrick was always going to start this game as per our plan and having someone like Damian on the bench affords us the luxury of an extra forward replacement.

“Both of them are in incredible form and will play vital roles on Saturday.”

Dobson, meanwhile, wants his team to do one better than last week and beat a star-studded Sharks team in front of the Stormers faithful.

He adds: “After starting the year with two away games, the team is keen to get out there in front of our faithful supporters at DHL Stadium and deliver a worthy performance at home.”

STORMERS v SHARKS

United Rugby Championship Tomorrow, 5.05pm.

Stormers: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Angelo Davids, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Adre Smith, 3 Brok Harris, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain). Replacements: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Ben-Jason Dixon, 20 Marcel Theunissen, 21 Nama Xaba, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Damian Willemse.

Sharks: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Tito Bonilla, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Jeandre Labuschagne, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche. Replacements: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Kutha Mchunu, 19 Gerbrandt Grobler, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Grant Wiliams, 22 Boeta Chamberlain, 23 Werner Kok.

[email protected]