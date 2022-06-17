Stormers coach John Dobson mentioned in his pre-match press conference for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship final against the Bulls that winning the trophy would be the cherry on top of what is already a mouthwatering matchup. Indeed, South Africa’s north-south rugby derby is steeped in history and historically the biggest battle when it comes to the oval ball.

While the fixture already brings the heat among fans, it will be personal for a number of players on Saturday. Here we take a closer look at how personal some of the battles in Saturday’s Cape Town Stadium match at 7.30pm will be. Warrick Gelant v Kurt-Lee Arendse

THIS will be Gelant’s last match for the Stormers before heading off to France. That’s enough motivation for the 27-year-old to give his all. Add to this the fact that both he and Bulls flyer Kurt-Lee Arendse have been included in the Bok squad, and you can see that there will be a battle for more than just their franchise honours. Arendse recently returned from injury and will possibly sit on the Bulls bench - with the teams being named today only - but his game breaking ability could have a telling impact on the match. Oh, and the fact that Paarl’s Arendse cut his teeth at WP and Gelant at the Bulls, will add even more spice. FAREWELL FINAL: Warrick Gelant Manie Libbok v Chris Smith

Both players have a point to prove, with Johan Goosen - who has been injured the hele season - being ahead of them in the pecking order at the Boks. Again we have two players who come from the opposition side - Libbok having started his career at the Bulls and Smith being a former Maties ace. The importance of a flyhalf outperforming his opposite number in a playoff match can’t be overstated, while a good BMT showing here could take any one of them closer to Bok selection. KICK BATTLE: Manie Libbok Evan Roos v Elrigh Louw

Stormers Roos won the Players’ Player of the Year award in the United Rugby Championship earlier in the week. He is undoubtedly the breakthrough player over the last year or so in South Africa. Before him, it was Louw. As both look to break into the Springbok backrow, this contest will be mal. Deon Fourie v Marcell Coetzee