After going down 3-0 to Spain in their tournament opener, the Croats simply have to beat Albania at 3pm today if they are to stand a realistic chance of making the next round in a group that also includes defending champions Italy, who beat Albania 2-1 in their opener.

Coach Zlatko Dalic says ahead of today’s Group B clash: “We are analysing Albania and we will look at what we need to do while being aware that this is a crucial match for us, that we have to win, and that our opponents have confidence after a good performance against Italy.

“They took the lead in the first minute and they put up a good fight. Another difficult match and a tough fight is ahead of us, but we are used to that. The Croatian fans will surely not leave us hanging – they will stand with us in Hamburg as well.”

There is also Group A action, with hosts Germany looking to kick on from their 5-1 win over Scotland when they face Hungary at 6pm.