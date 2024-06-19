Knockout football has started early for Luka Modric and his Croatia teammates at Euro 2024 in Germany.
After going down 3-0 to Spain in their tournament opener, the Croats simply have to beat Albania at 3pm today if they are to stand a realistic chance of making the next round in a group that also includes defending champions Italy, who beat Albania 2-1 in their opener.
Coach Zlatko Dalic says ahead of today’s Group B clash: “We are analysing Albania and we will look at what we need to do while being aware that this is a crucial match for us, that we have to win, and that our opponents have confidence after a good performance against Italy.
Matchday 2 has arrived 🤗 Who'll shine today?@bookingcom | #EUROfixtures pic.twitter.com/B48ZHMSNoE— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 19, 2024
“They took the lead in the first minute and they put up a good fight. Another difficult match and a tough fight is ahead of us, but we are used to that. The Croatian fans will surely not leave us hanging – they will stand with us in Hamburg as well.”
There is also Group A action, with hosts Germany looking to kick on from their 5-1 win over Scotland when they face Hungary at 6pm.
At 9pm, Scotland will look to bounce back from their defeat to the hosts against Switzerland, who beat Hungary 3-1.
Today’s Euro action
Croatia v Albania (3pm), Germany v Hungary (6pm), Switzerland v Scotland (9pm).