Gary Neville believes Manchester United must part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo, but fears a bottom-half Premier League finish if the unsettled striker leaves.
Heel laaste on the log, Ronaldo is reportedly openly showing his frustrations with the new coach’s game plan and United legend Neville reckons the club must find a solution for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.
Neville says of his former teammate on SkySports: “There’s a massive decision to make, and they’re damned if they do and damned if they don’t.
“I genuinely think that if they don't bring players in in the next couple of weeks - or if they bring poor players in and he leaves - they could finish in the bottom half of the table.”
With United sukkelling to add to new faces in defensive duo Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia, Neville slammed a string of recruitment failures since legendary boss Alex Feruson retired in 2013.
Why does the greatest player of all time (in my opinion) have to wait two weeks to tell Manchester United fans the truth? Stand up now and speak. The club is in crisis and it needs leaders to lead. He’s the only one who can grab this situation by the scruff of the neck!— Gary Neville (@GNev2) August 17, 2022
He adds: “It’s become a graveyard for football players, this football club. Players are now even considering whether they want to come to the club; you can’t get players in.”
Manchester United's rivals have owners who put money into their clubs. United's ownership model means £1.5bn has been taken out. The money spent on transfers has come from supporters not owners. Supporters want their money spent on the club. Not interest, bank charges & dividends— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 14, 2022