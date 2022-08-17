Heel laaste on the log, Ronaldo is reportedly openly showing his frustrations with the new coach’s game plan and United legend Neville reckons the club must find a solution for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Gary Neville believes Manchester United must part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo, but fears a bottom-half Premier League finish if the unsettled striker leaves.

'Stand up now and speak'



Gary Neville calls on Cristiano Ronaldo to break his silence on his Man United stand-off after striker posted cryptic message slamming media for 'lies' https://t.co/2pdmIX4EX2 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) August 17, 2022

Neville says of his former teammate on SkySports: “There’s a massive decision to make, and they’re damned if they do and damned if they don’t.

“I genuinely think that if they don't bring players in in the next couple of weeks - or if they bring poor players in and he leaves - they could finish in the bottom half of the table.”

With United sukkelling to add to new faces in defensive duo Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia, Neville slammed a string of recruitment failures since legendary boss Alex Feruson retired in 2013.