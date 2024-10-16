All indications are that Rassie van der Dussen and his Lions teammates will rip Province apart, with 11 log points separating the two teams after five matches.

Western Province face the toughest of assignments as they look to stay alive in the T20 Challenge, facing defending champions the Lions away from home at the Wanderers today at 6pm.

Heading into the clash, WP have to win if they still want to keep their slim hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

With round-robin two matches to go, WP are four points behind the fourth-placed Warriors, who face Boland at the same time and will be pushing for a bonus-point win.

Cracking the top four needs a minor miracle, with Province seamer Mthiwekhaya Nabe saying before their defeat to the Dolphins at the weekend: “Everyone is focused on our goal… our goal is to play good cricket and give our best to Western Province.”