New MI Cape Town captain Kieron Pollard wants 2024 to be a fresh start for his team, after they finished heel laaste in last season’s SA20 tournament. Led by Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan in 2023, the Cape side won just three of their 10 matches in the inaugural competition.

Khan, though, is unavailable this term, with Pollard named as the new captain since his arrival during the “off-season”. And the experienced 36-year-old former West Indies ace wants to waai away last year’s bad run. Speaking at the Captain’s Day in Camps Bay yesterday, Pollard says: “I’m coming in to try and make a difference, obviously from a team perspective we didn’t do as well as we thought we should have [last season]. I just want to come and give the fans something to cheer about.“

For me, I’m not nervous at all, for me it’s about enjoyment. “I’m in the twilight of my career, so it’s about enjoyment and hopefully passing on the experience to the younger guys and giving them the opportunity to rub shoulders with guys who have played around the world and sit back and watch them take the world by storm.” Dewald Brevis of MI Cape Town rects after hiting the winning run to win the match. Picture: Sportzpics/SA20/BackpagePix MI CT kick off their campaign against Durban’s Super Giants at Kingsmead on Thursday.