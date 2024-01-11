Western Province Cricket on Wednesday vowed to restore Newlands to its former glory after the balls-up in South Africa’s second Test against India last week. Cape Town hosted the shortest Test match ever, with the Indians beating the Proteas by seven wickets in a game that was finished en klaar inside two days.

Lasting only 107 overs, the pitch was deemed unsatisfactory by the International Cricket Council on Tuesday and was given one demerit point. Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) yesterday sent out a statement, reading: “[WPCA] acknowledges the International Cricket Council’s assessment of the pitch at Newlands Cricket Ground for the second Test between South Africa and India as ‘unsatisfactory’ under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process. “The WPCA is committed to upholding the highest standards of cricket and ensuring that the playing conditions at Newlands are of the highest possible quality. We respect the concerns raised by the ICC match referee, Chris Broad, and we take this feedback seriously.