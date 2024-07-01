South Africa were well on their way to winning gold, needing just 26 runs off 24 balls with six wickets in hand as they tried to chase down India’s 176/7.

But then India put the choke on SA’s batsmen and restricted them to 169/8 in their 20 overs – meaning they scored just 18 for four wickets in the last four overs.

Asked about the emotions in the team straight after losing in Barbados, Markram says: “It’s just gut-wrenching – that’s really what it is. Each player has been on a different individual journey to get to this first final.

“Ultimately you become really tight as a group and you want good things to happen to this group because you know they’re great people and when you get really close like that, especially the nature of how the game went, obviously adds to the emotions and it’s one of those things. But yeah, we can channel it moving forward.