Proteas captain Aiden Markram says their seven-run T20 World Cup final defeat to India on Saturday is “gut-wrenching”.
South Africa were well on their way to winning gold, needing just 26 runs off 24 balls with six wickets in hand as they tried to chase down India’s 176/7.
But then India put the choke on SA’s batsmen and restricted them to 169/8 in their 20 overs – meaning they scored just 18 for four wickets in the last four overs.
Asked about the emotions in the team straight after losing in Barbados, Markram says: “It’s just gut-wrenching – that’s really what it is. Each player has been on a different individual journey to get to this first final.
“Ultimately you become really tight as a group and you want good things to happen to this group because you know they’re great people and when you get really close like that, especially the nature of how the game went, obviously adds to the emotions and it’s one of those things. But yeah, we can channel it moving forward.
“But I think the next couple of days you let it be, you let yourself feel the way you want to feel and then really start reflecting in a positive manner.”
Markram, though, says he is proud of the team for how they fought throughout the tournament and playing in the country’s first ever World Cup final.
He explains: “I think one thing that I will definitely say is how proud we are. Not just [in the final], the game itself, but the competition as a whole, the build-up to get here...
“For the time being, it stings a bit, but it’s good for it to sting. It gives you that little bit of fire in the belly for next time that you’re here.”
India’s Man of the Match Virat Kohli, who scored 76 runs off 59 balls, meanwhile, announced his retirement from T20I cricket at the end of the tournament.
