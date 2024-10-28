It was a deserved victory for captain Bjorn Fortuin and his brasse, who also finished at the top of the standings at the end of the round-robin stage.

The Lions were were crowned Cricket South Africa T20 Challenge champions on Sunday, beating the Titans by eight wickets in the final of the competition at the Wanderers.

The DP World Lions close out their dominant #T20Challenge season in style with another trophy in the cabinet 😏![CDATA[]]>🔥 pic.twitter.com/AZkt1M0bD8 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 27, 2024

The Lions, who booked their place in the final after beating die einste Titans in the first playoff match, bowled out their opponents for just 119 runs after their captain Heinrich Klaasen won the toss and decided to bat first.

Lutho Sipamla (4/12) was the groot leeu with ball in hand, while Gerald Coetzee (20) top-scored for the Titans.

The Lions lagged at the Titans’ total and klapped it off inside 16 overs, with Rassie van der Dussen scoring an unbeaten 44 and Connor Esterhuizen 48 not out to guide their team to glory.