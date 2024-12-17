The Proteas will pak aan Pakistan without captain Temba Bavuma in the first of three one-day internationals at Boland Park in Paarl today at 2pm.

Bavuma, who recently won the Man of the Series award for his performances against Sri Lanka in two Tests, will be replaced as leader for today’s match by fellow top-order batter Aiden Markram.

Of sitting out the match, Bavuma says: “I won’t be involved in the game [today]. We are managing the load of players and are looking at the series we just came from and what’s coming, things like that will be taken into consideration.”

TO CAPTAIN: Aiden Markram

South Africa are using the Pakistan series as preparation for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in February 2025.