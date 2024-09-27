BY GOOSAIN ABRAHAMS The lights shone brightly in Bo-Kaap on Saturday night after SK Walmers preserved their Western Province Super League A status.

They gave Franschhoek ’n behoorlike pak, winning their promotion/relegation game match at City Park 48-29. It must have been a hartseer storie for the droves of ’Hoeker supporters who made their way from the Valley of the Winelands to the iconic City Park. It was history repeating itself as they found themselves in a similar position last year, ending third and losing the playoff for promotion to the SLA against NTK.

As expected it was a game of contrasting styles with the visitors’ fleet footed backs moving the ball with precision out wide, whereas Kloof kept things tight amongst the forwards. It was Kloof that opened up a comfortable 29-17 at half-time, scoring four tries to three. Franschhoek reduced the deficit to 29-24 in the second half, but unforced errors and sloppy defence cost them dearly as the Bo-Kapenaars ran in a further three tries including a 75 metre intercept try by Thaaqib Ryland, before Franschhoek scored a late try.