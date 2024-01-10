Betway SA20 season 2 gets under way at St George’s Park today when defending champions the Sunrisers Eastern Cape host the Joburg Super Kings in the tournament opener. It sets in motion a month of thrilling action at six venues around the country. IOL Sport’s Zaahier Adams profiles six superstars that are set to thrill cricket fans all around the country.

Nicholas Pooran Durban’s Super Giants The West Indian is among the leading T20 batters in the world and is arguably in the form of his life. He was superb for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL before exploding for MI New York in Major League Cricket in the US. His 137 not out off just 55 balls was one of the most exhilarating T20 innings ever played. Pooran will form part of a power-packed batting unit at DSG, which already features Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Matthew Breetzke and Heinrich Klaasen. DSG captain Keshav Maharaj has already said that no ground is big enough to contain “Nicky P”.

Nandre Burger Joburg Super Kings

It has been a whirlwind last month for the fast bowler from Krugersdorp. Burger has not only made his international debut for the Proteas across all three formats, but also been picked up by the Rajasthan Royals for his first IPL stint. He is an “X-factor” bowler that is able to hit speeds in excess of 145km/h and is able to swing it both ways. He is likely to partner with fellow speedster Gerald Coetzee and the pair could terrorise batters in season 2. “I obviously feel like I am in a good space,” he said. “Things are clicking nicely. I am excited to get going.”

Dewald Brevis MI Cape Town There is always plenty of hype around Brevis due to his similarity to Proteas legend AB de Villiers, but he has shown over the past 12 months that there is plenty of substance to it. After stints in various T20 leagues, Brevis has knuckled down in both List A and First-Class cricket with maiden centuries in both formats. He will be hoping that he has now refined his game to go along with his naturally attacking repertoire. It’s a big season for both Brevis and MI Cape Town.

Tabraiz Shamsi Paarl Royals The “Magician” is back and raring to go for the Royals. Shamsi is expected to play a prominent role at Boland Park where the surface always assists the spinners. Last season, it was left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin that dominated the powerplay with Shamsi providing control during the middle overs. But Shamsi is rarely kept in the shadows and will be eager to get among the wickets again in season 2.

Will Jacks Pretoria Capitals

The Englishman has blockbuster painted all over him. He made an impression in season 1 where he peppered the grass banks at Centurion with regularity. The Capitals certainly missed his contributions when he left the tournament at the halfway stage and Jacks will be looking to make up for it in season 2. Jacks is not only a power hitter at the top of the order, but also a more than useful off-spin bowler with a Test five-wicket haul to his credit.

Marco Jansen Sunrisers Eastern Cape The lanky all-rounder was the catalyst for turning around the Sunrisers’ fortunes in season 1. Ironically, it was with the bat in Cape Town when he launched into an assault on Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. But it is with the ball that Jansen will want to make an impact this season, especially after the Sunrisers have already lost one of their premier strike bowlers, Sisanda Magala, to injury.