South Africa are standing large and in charge at the end of two days in their second Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong. Captain Aiden Markram declared their first innings on 575/6 in the final session on Thursday, before bagging four quick wickets to make it 38/4 for their hosts.

When play resumes at 6am today, Bangladesh’s Mominul Haque (6*) will join captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (4*) in the middle, as they look to emulate the heroics of the Proteas batsmen in their first innings. No fewer than three players, Tony de Zorzi (177), Tristan Stubbs (106) and Wiaan Mulder (105*), scored their maiden Test centuries for the South Africans. On top of this, Senuran Muthusamy klapped ‘n vinnige 68* off 75 balls before Markram waved for the players to come in.

Stumps is called on Day 2 🔚![CDATA[]]>🔚



The @ProteasMenCSA are in control as Bangladesh trail by 537 runs with the loss of four wickets 👇#BANvSA | #SSCricket pic.twitter.com/kYpQTWeKRp — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 30, 2024 David Bedingham (59) also scored a half century, with Aiden Markram (33) Ryan Rickelton (12) and Kyle Verreynne (0) missing out on scoring big runs. Spinner Taijul Islam (5/198) took the most wickets for Bangladesh on what look like an easy pitch to bat on… that’s until South Africa’s bowlers got the ball in hand. The world’s top-ranked bowler Kagiso Rabada proved why he carries that mantle, taking 2/8 as he had both Shadman Islam (0) and Zakir Hasan (2) caught behind by Proteas wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.