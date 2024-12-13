BY RYAN WILLIAMS Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma is in the form of his life and he’s loving every second of it.

The 34-year-old from Langa just scored a massive 327 runs to claim the Man of the Series award in the two Tests against Sri Lanka. Bavuma averaged 81.75 and scored three fifties and a hundred, with a highest score of 113. Furthermore, the skipper looked good in doing so and says the key to his success following a long spell on the sidelines was a mental shift.

Bavuma says of what his performances in the series means to him: “It strengthened the belief I have in myself as a player. “Coming into the series, the preparation was a lot different than I’m used to. I was not doing a lot of skill work, I guess working more on the mental side and just trusting from a skill and ability point of view that that’s still there [helped me]. “There was a lot of hunger and desire from my side to put in winning performances for the team.

“Fortunately the opportunity was there throughout the series and I was able to make use of it....” Bavuma has had his critics in the past – especially in limited overs cricket. But the Kapenaar says hy kap net aan, saying of his ‘haters’: “It only takes one or two games for things to change, I’ve been out of action for one or two months so I’m not sure what the noise would have been about. “My focus is on myself and the team, the longer you play, you accept that there will be people who are not so happy that you are doing well. [They’re] waiting for the opportunity to say what they want to say.

“I guess us as sportsmen, with our performances we can make sure we don’t give them that opportunity. “I’m not a vocal person, I believe in letting your bat do the talking. If you’re a bowler, then letting the ball do the talking and I don’t think that will ever change…” He adds: “It feels good [to be in good form], as players you prepare and train to get this feeling where, not in an arrogant way, but you feel like you can score runs.