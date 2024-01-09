Another red-ball slugger has called it quits, with Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen retiring from Test cricket with immediate effect. The 32-year-old announced his decision yesterday, having played just four matches for South Africa between 2019 and 2023.

He made his Test debut in India, before contributing crucially against Australia and the West Indies in 2023. The news follows the retirement of Australia opening batsman David Warner, who played his 112th and final Test in the Aussies’ win against Pakistan in Sydney. Klaasen scored just 104 Test runs and a best of 35, but is an explosive batter in a similar mould to Warner and fellow South African Quinton de Kock, who also retired from Test cricket in 2021.

Klaasen says: “After a few sleepless nights wondering if I am making the right decision, I have decided to retire from red-ball cricket. It’s a difficult decision that I have made because it is by far my favourite format of the game. “It has been a great journey and I am glad I could have represented my country. “My baggy Test cap is the most precious cap I have ever been handed.