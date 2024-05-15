The Proteas will step up their preparations for the T20 World Cup today, when the team to play the West Indies in Jamaica at the end of the month warms up against an Emerging XI in Pretoria at 1pm.
South Africa take on the Windies in three T20Is in Jamaica to get ready for Sri Lanka in their tournament opener on June 3 in New York.
A bunch of players still involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) won’t be involved in the warm-up clash today and will also miss the three-match series against the Windies.
That means a number of fringe players will get their chance to shine in front of coach Rob Walter.
Welcome to Ryan’s World 🏏🔥😤— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) May 14, 2024
Rickelton sets the Proteas Camp ablaze ahead of the upcoming T20i feast. #T20WorldCup #OutOfThisWorld #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #WIvSA pic.twitter.com/kNFLyTQxJs
Players that missed out on selection for the World Cup squad but are in the squad for today’s match and for the Windies alongside some regulars are Matthew Breetzke, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Andile Phehlukwayo and Rassie van der Dussen.
They will face Eathan Bosch, Okuhle Cele, Dayyaan Galiem, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Sibonelo Makhanya, Andile Mokgakane, Senuran Muthusamy, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla and Mitchell van Buuren.