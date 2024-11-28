South Africa have closed a rain-affected first day against Sri Lanka on 80/4 at Kingsmead on Wednesday, after no play was possible after lunch in the first Test in Durban.

Lahiru Kumara took 2/35 as the visitors used the seamer friendly conditions to dismiss the South African top order in a fixture both will be desperate to win to maintain their final chances in the World Test Championship.

SA captain Temba Bavuma (28*) and Kyle Verreynne (9*) will resume the Proteas’ innings today at 9.30am, with the weather forecast for the next few days good.

Sri Lanka won the toss and put South Africa in to bat, with Aiden Markram (9) nicking Asitha Fernando to Angelo Mathews at first slip, before fellow opener Tony de Zorzi (4) edged Vishwa Fernando to Kamindu Mendis at second slip.