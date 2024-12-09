South Africa need five wickets on Day Five of their second and final Test against Sri Lanka at St George’s Park in Gqeberha today.

After winning the first match in Durban by 233 runs, coach Shukri Conrad’s team are a shoo-in to wrap up the series, with the Lankans needing 143 more runs to win the match and draw the series.

As it is, the match is in the balance, with Dhananjaya de Silva (32*) and Kusal Mendis (37*) at the crease for Sri Lanka (205/5) as they look to score the 348 runs required to win the match.

Dane Paterson (2/33) and Keshav Maharaj (2/62) were South Africa’s most successful bowlers on Sunday.