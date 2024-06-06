The Proteas have taken over New York City at the T20 World Cup in the US and the West Indies.
After smashing Sri Lanka by six wickets in their first match of the tournament in The City That Never Sleeps, captain Aiden Markram and his brasse took to the streets of Manhattan on Tuesday where they were even greeted by electronic billboards in Times Square.
The Proteas shared a bunch of pictures, which was also shared by the International Cricket Council, on social media.
It will be back to business for Markram and his manne on Saturday, though, when they face Netherlands in their second Group B in New York.
South Africa have an appeltjie to skil with the Dutch in the Big Apple, after defeat to Sybrand Engelbrecht’s men at the last T20 World Cup in Adelaide in 2022, KO’d SA.
The Dutch klapped Nepal by six-wicket on Tuesday, with Max O’Dowd scoring 54* and Logan van Beek (3/18) and Tim Pringle (3/20) starring with the ball.
⚾ Baseball meets Cricket 🏏— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) June 5, 2024
A special day out for the Proteas at the Yankee Stadium in New York.#T20WorldCup #cricket pic.twitter.com/KlX4ALsqHc