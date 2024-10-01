Warriors allrounder Senuran Muthusamy has been recalled to the Proteas Test side for their two-match tour of Bangladesh after making his last appearance for South Africa in March last year.
Muthusamy (30) has three Test caps and has taken 247 first-class wickets while scoring nearly 5 000 runs at an average of 30.41.
He is one of three frontline spinners in the squad, alongside Keshav Maharaj and the Knights’ Dane Piedt.
Kagiso Rabada spearheads the pace attack alongside Nandre Burger and Western Province’s Dane Paterson.
Warriors batter Matthew Breetzke, who was part of the recent Test tour of the West Indies, is the only uncapped player in the side.
Captain Temba Bavuma’s team tackle Bangladesh in Dhaka from 21 – 25 October, and 29 Oct – 02 Nov in Chattogram.