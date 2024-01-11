Name-lekkers don’t put runs on the board and neither do they take wickets, says MI Cape Town’s England international all-rounder Liam Livingstone. Instead of relying on big names to get the job done, the big-hitting Livingstone reckons the Capetonians’ strength in this year’s SA20 will be teamwork.

Up against Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen and Keshav Maharaj’s Durban Super Giants in their tournament opener at Kingsmead today at 5.30pm, Livingstone says of the big-name players in all the teams: “You can’t play cricket as a name – it doesn’t matter who you’ve got in your team as long as you play well together as a unit and win games. “It’s great to have big names and hopefully bring in the crowd, but the game’s not played on paper and we’ll be doing our best to try and make sure everyone gels together and plays the brand of cricket that we want to play, and ultimately you want to win.” Kagiso Rabada of MI Cape Town during the SA20 Match between Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town held at Centurion Park in Pretoria on 04 February 2023. Picture: Abbey Sabetha/Sportzpics/SA20/BackpagePix With the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kieron Pollard and Dewald Brevis in their squad, MI CT will be out to get off to a good start against a team that finished in fifth place last season.